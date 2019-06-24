|
Eleanor (Givens) Metzger
entered eternal rest on June 22nd at the age of 93. For 51 years, she was the
beloved wife of Arthur J.
Metzger, Sr. who died on
July 29,1998. She was born on February 11, 1926, in
Canton, the daughter of the late Major Fred and Hilda (Stuckert) Givens. Eleanor graduated from Louisville High School, attended St. Mary's College in South Bend IN, and Kent State University. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. She was full of style and class that brought joy to those round her. She thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, traveling, and raising family dogs. However, spending time with family and friends at her summer home at Atwood Lake was her greatest passion and delight.
She was preceded in death also by her daughters, infant Stacie Ann and Barbara Khorran of Tampa, FL., her sisters, Olga Carman, Shirley Givens and Carol Sue Givens. Eleanor is survived by three daughters and son-in-law, Jean Metzger of Jackson Township, Jacquie Sfeir (late John Sfeir) of North Canton, Joyce and Robert Sanders of Centreville, VA; three sons and daughter-in-law, Arthur (Kaolene) Metzger II of Louisville, James B. Metzger of Louisville, and Steven A. Metzger of Portage Lakes, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Eleanor's family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 9-10 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 am in St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Church or St. Joseph Senior Care Center. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository from June 24 to June 25, 2019