Eleanor Morris
1925 - 2020
Eleanor Morris

Age 95, of Magnolia, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Brewster Parke Senior Living in Brewster. She was born March 30, 1925 in a log cabin near Pattersonville to James and Iva (Stahler) Mangun. She worked in the Food Industry all of her life, was a member of the Meat Cutters Union and retired from Fazio Foods.

She is survived by four sons, Robert (Della) Morris of Magnolia, James (Sue) Morris of Tempe, Ariz., Paul Morris of Beach City, Dennis (Sharon) Morris of Dallas, Texas; brother, Walter Mangun of Canton; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Morris; two sisters; five brothers; and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. John Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please abide by all social distancing protocols and masks and we ask that everyone enter the front door. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
November 19, 2020
I knew Eleanor through my longtime friendship with her son, Bob, from our college days. I called her "Momma M." because she was a witty, kind and happy joy to visit with when I visited Bob's family for many years. She always remembered my visits and often reminded me of happy moments we all shared when I visited there. She will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed. Bob Klausmeier
Robert Klausmeier
Friend
