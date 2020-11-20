Eleanor MorrisAge 95, of Magnolia, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Brewster Parke Senior Living in Brewster. She was born March 30, 1925 in a log cabin near Pattersonville to James and Iva (Stahler) Mangun. She worked in the Food Industry all of her life, was a member of the Meat Cutters Union and retired from Fazio Foods.She is survived by four sons, Robert (Della) Morris of Magnolia, James (Sue) Morris of Tempe, Ariz., Paul Morris of Beach City, Dennis (Sharon) Morris of Dallas, Texas; brother, Walter Mangun of Canton; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Morris; two sisters; five brothers; and a granddaughter.Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. John Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please abide by all social distancing protocols and masks and we ask that everyone enter the front door. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register atGotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home330-868-4900