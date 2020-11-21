1/
Eleanor Morris
1925 - 2020
Eleanor Morris

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. John Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please abide by all social distancing protocols and masks and we ask that everyone enter the front door. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

Funeral Home

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
