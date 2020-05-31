ELEANOR PEG LUCILLE BALTZLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor "Peg" Lucille Baltzly

of Massillon, OH, entered into her heavenly home on May 28, 2020 at age 87, surrounded by her loving family at home.

Eleanor was born August 15, 1932. In Harrisville, West Virginia, and married to Peter Baltzly for 60 years. She retired as a executive secretary, enjoyed her church and traveling.

She is survived by six children: Tim, Greg, Gary, Carl, Rebecca (Lindesmith), and Judy (Skelley); 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A private family celebration was held. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved