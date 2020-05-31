Eleanor "Peg" Lucille Baltzly
of Massillon, OH, entered into her heavenly home on May 28, 2020 at age 87, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Eleanor was born August 15, 1932. In Harrisville, West Virginia, and married to Peter Baltzly for 60 years. She retired as a executive secretary, enjoyed her church and traveling.
She is survived by six children: Tim, Greg, Gary, Carl, Rebecca (Lindesmith), and Judy (Skelley); 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A private family celebration was held. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.