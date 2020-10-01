1/1
ELEANOR S. "SUSIE" GRAM
1927 - 2020
Eleanor S. "Susie" Gram

"Together Again"

Age 93, of Minerva, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 in the Alliance Community Hospital. She was born July 14, 1927 in Gnadenhutten to John and Manilla (Russell) Ridgway. She was a homemaker, part time beautician and former co-owner of Minerva Welding with her husband, Harold for many years. She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva, the Red Hat Society, Minerva Garden Club, Port Washington Order of the Eastern Star, the Alliance Country Club and 9-holers Golf League. She loved to square dance with the Burliques and enjoyed making and teaching ceramics. She graduated from Gnadenhutten High School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold who died in 2002; a sister, Betty (Ridgway) Gram; and two brothers and their wives, William and Rose Ridgway, Donald and Betty (Rankin) Gram. She is survived by three sons all of Minerva, James (Judy) Gram, Stephen Gram, Daniel (Landa) Gram; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a private family graveside services will be held in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 30, 2020
James, Judy and family, it was always so nice to see Susie when she came to the bank. She was such a sweetheart. Condolences and prayers to the family.

Judy Walter (PNC)
Judy Walter
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
The thing I remember the most about my Great Aunt Suzie was the love that her sister/my grandma (Betty Eileen Ridgway Gram who was married to Delbert Gram) had for her.
Tricia Morrison
September 30, 2020
She will be truly missed. She was a great lady.
Burt and Jennie Gotschall
Friend
September 30, 2020
Steve, Jim and Dan, I was sorry to hear about your mom. Growing up with you she became a second mother to me. I always enjoyed the hug and kiss I got from her in church. She is one of the best and will miss her. Doc
Doug Snively
Friend
September 30, 2020
Deepest sympathy & condolences to all the family
Adele Canestraro
Friend
September 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Gram's family.
Niles and Sandy Betz
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jim and I enjoyed our visits with Susie. We will miss her. Our sympathy to her family.
Love, Jim and Dee Arnold
Delilah Arnold
Friend
