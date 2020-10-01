Eleanor S. "Susie" Gram
"Together Again"
Age 93, of Minerva, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 in the Alliance Community Hospital. She was born July 14, 1927 in Gnadenhutten to John and Manilla (Russell) Ridgway. She was a homemaker, part time beautician and former co-owner of Minerva Welding with her husband, Harold for many years. She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva, the Red Hat Society, Minerva Garden Club, Port Washington Order of the Eastern Star, the Alliance Country Club and 9-holers Golf League. She loved to square dance with the Burliques and enjoyed making and teaching ceramics. She graduated from Gnadenhutten High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold who died in 2002; a sister, Betty (Ridgway) Gram; and two brothers and their wives, William and Rose Ridgway, Donald and Betty (Rankin) Gram. She is survived by three sons all of Minerva, James (Judy) Gram, Stephen Gram, Daniel (Landa) Gram; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a private family graveside services will be held in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
