More Obituaries for ELEK KARNAI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEK L. KARNAI


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELEK L. KARNAI Obituary
Elek L. Karnai

of Canton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center after a brief illness. He had just celebrated his 90th Birthday the month before surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lorain to John and Mary (Szucs) Karnai. Elek graduated from Lorain Public Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950 and served three years in a military Air Transport Squadron (VR-3), and nine months aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany in the Pacific area. He attended Kent State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration - majoring in Accounting, with a minor in Economics. After working for Public Accounting firms in the Cleveland and Canton areas, he left to become a Controller at the Alliance Machine Company in Alliance, Ohio. Elek then joined Citizens Savings Bank in 1971 as Internal Auditor, where he worked until retiring in 1994.

He went on to spend his retirement years with his loving wife, Carol (Garverick), whom he was married to for nearly 54 years. Elek is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Marylu (Jonathan) Crawford; son, Elek Jr. (Kim) Karnai; grandchildren: Tyler and Tanner Crawford, and Emily, Joshua, and Hannah Karnai. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; sisters: Elizabeth, Margaret, and Irene; brothers: Arthur "Archie", John and Julius "Jay"; and grandson, Vincent Karnai.

Per his request, there will be a private burial with his family and close friends. If you wish to honor his memory, you may make a donation to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, which took such wonderful care of him in his final days. 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
