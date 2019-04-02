Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Elena A. (Leni) Borges

Elena A. (Leni) Borges Obituary
Elena A. Borges (Leni)

Age 67, of Miami Fla., died Saturday in the Laurels of Massillon. Born in Havana Cuba and lived in Miami most of her life. Her passions included music, clothing design, knitting, crocheting and, above all, being surrounded by friends and family.

She is survived by her mother, Elena F. Borges of Miami; son, Francisco (Cristina) Gonzalez Abreu Jr. of Canton; daughters, Dr. Elena K.(Steve) Norch of Canton, Monica (Mark) Winter of Canton, Arianna (Thomas) Fogerty of Long Island, N.Y.; brother, Dr, Abdon Senen Borges Jr. of Parkland, Fla.; sisters, Marylou (Jorge) Camina of Miami, Fla., Vicky Borges of Miami, Fla., Lourdes Hidalgo-Gato of Hawthorne, N.J.; nine grandchildren, Francesca, Catalina, Gabriela, Olivia, Mason, Rocco, Mia, Madeline, and Emma; and, companion, Frank Acosta of Miami Beach, Fla. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Abdon Senen Borges.

Catholic Memorial Mass will be Thursday at 6 p.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Manning as celebrant. Final resting place will be in Miami, Fla. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
