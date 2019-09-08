The Repository Obituaries
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Massillon Church of the Nazarene
1323 Lincoln Way W
Massillon, OH
View Map
Elenora M. Runyon


1931 - 2019
Elenora M. Runyon Obituary
Elenora M. Runyon

age 87, of Massillon went to be with the LORD on September 2, 2019, surrounded by family, after a yearlong battle with Alzheimer disease. She was born on October 19, 1931; a daughter to the late Luther and Ethel Lewis. She was employed at Schuman Drug Store for 20 years, and then went on to Portage Electric until she retired in 1998. She was also a veteran during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. Elenora loved camping and fishing at Clendening Lake and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and close friends Jay and Suzie.

Elenora was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon Runyon Sr, daughter Brenda Kay Runyon, two sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by her son Gordon (Debbie, who she loved like a daughter) Runyon Jr.; grandchildren Gordon Runyon III, Nicholas Runyon, Courtney Carnahan, Caitlyn Runyon-Petros, Jawn Martin, Kelly Smith, Joshua Martin, Amber Beall; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 21, 2019, in the Massillon Church of the Nazarene (1323 Lincoln Way W, Massillon, Ohio, 44647).

Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
Download Now