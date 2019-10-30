Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ELFRIEDE REPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELFRIEDE C. REPP


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELFRIEDE C. REPP Obituary
Elfriede C. Repp 1936-2019

Age 83, of North Canton, passed away suddenly in her home Monday. Born in Canton she was the daughter of the late Max and Cecelia (Hellstern) Heizmann; and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She retired from St. Peter Catholic Church as the office manager, was a former member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the St. Peter's Ladies Guild/Women's club and is a current member of Christ the Servant Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons: Michael Repp of Canton, Timothy (Gail) Repp of Canton, Jonathan (Linda) Repp of Canton, Joel Repp of Malvern, Kevin (Susan) Repp of North Canton; sister, Louise Mraz of Massillon; grandchildren: Brei (Zach), Lindsay, Brittney (Jesse), Quinn (Dylan), Maddalyn, Amanda (Mike), Charles, Jacob, Alexandyra, Garrett, Harrison, Taylor; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Landon, Blake, Sawyer, Colton, Payslee and Emery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Repp who died in 2004; and daughter-in-law, Gina Repp.

Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Servant Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. A private burial for the family will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her name to Christ the Servant Catholic Church. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELFRIEDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wackerly Funeral Home
Download Now