Elfriede C. Repp 1936-2019
Age 83, of North Canton, passed away suddenly in her home Monday. Born in Canton she was the daughter of the late Max and Cecelia (Hellstern) Heizmann; and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She retired from St. Peter Catholic Church as the office manager, was a former member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the St. Peter's Ladies Guild/Women's club and is a current member of Christ the Servant Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sons: Michael Repp of Canton, Timothy (Gail) Repp of Canton, Jonathan (Linda) Repp of Canton, Joel Repp of Malvern, Kevin (Susan) Repp of North Canton; sister, Louise Mraz of Massillon; grandchildren: Brei (Zach), Lindsay, Brittney (Jesse), Quinn (Dylan), Maddalyn, Amanda (Mike), Charles, Jacob, Alexandyra, Garrett, Harrison, Taylor; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Landon, Blake, Sawyer, Colton, Payslee and Emery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Repp who died in 2004; and daughter-in-law, Gina Repp.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Servant Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. A private burial for the family will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her name to Christ the Servant Catholic Church. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019