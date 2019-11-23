The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Eli Devich Sr. Obituary
Eli Devich, Sr.

83, of Massillon, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1936 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Mildred (Bolich) Devich. Eli proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Superior Meats as a butcher for 28 years and following that he worked at Wal-Mart as a greeter for 10 years which he thoroughly enjoyed. In his spare time, Eli loved the outdoors. He would go hunting in his home state of Pennsylvania and enjoyed fishing at Tappan Lake which he did with his sons.

He will be deeply missed by his sons Mike Devich, John Devich, Eli (Roseann) Devich, Jr., Steve Devich and his daughter Connie McLaughlin; his grandchildren Nathan, Steven, Mitch and Lindsey; brother Nick (Selma) Devich; and special friend Donna Wood. In addition to his parents, Eli was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Theona (Avramis) Devich, siblings Butch, Dorothy and Millie.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26th at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon from 10 am-12 pm and again at 5 pm-7 pm. A Pomen Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with calling hours one prior. Military rites will be performed after the service and burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019
