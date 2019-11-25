|
Eli Devich, Sr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26th at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon from 10 am-12 pm and again at 5 pm-7 pm. A Pomen Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with calling hours one prior. Military rites will be performed after the service and burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2019