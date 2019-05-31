|
|
Eli M. Radick 1930-2019
Age 88, of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 4,1930, in Brewster, the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Ursing) Radick. Eli served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Division Airborne of the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Helen Gill, in 1955. They lovingly raised five children in the home he custom built for them. He was a self employed plasterer for 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and American Legion Post # 224. He enjoyed spending time with his family playing card and board games, and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians teams. Eli grew the best tomatoes in Stark County.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Helen; he is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Miller (Franklin Lee Wright), Peggy (Charlie) Traugh, Colleen (John) Christensen, sons,Tom (Marianne) Radick, and Todd (Tracey) Radick; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, George (Candy) Radick; sister, Millie Burkett and brother-in-law, Ron Harenberg. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stanley; sisters, Carrie, Helen, Eva, Daisy, Julie, Mamie, and Martha.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Private family burial to follow the service in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Massillon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Golden Key-Exceptional Children, 1431 - 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709 or St. Mary's Angel Fund, 640 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019