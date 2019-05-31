Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eli Radick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eli M. Radick


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eli M. Radick Obituary
Eli M. Radick 1930-2019

Age 88, of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 4,1930, in Brewster, the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Ursing) Radick. Eli served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Division Airborne of the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Helen Gill, in 1955. They lovingly raised five children in the home he custom built for them. He was a self employed plasterer for 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and American Legion Post # 224. He enjoyed spending time with his family playing card and board games, and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians teams. Eli grew the best tomatoes in Stark County.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, Helen; he is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Miller (Franklin Lee Wright), Peggy (Charlie) Traugh, Colleen (John) Christensen, sons,Tom (Marianne) Radick, and Todd (Tracey) Radick; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, George (Candy) Radick; sister, Millie Burkett and brother-in-law, Ron Harenberg. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stanley; sisters, Carrie, Helen, Eva, Daisy, Julie, Mamie, and Martha.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Private family burial to follow the service in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Massillon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Golden Key-Exceptional Children, 1431 - 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709 or St. Mary's Angel Fund, 640 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now