|
|
|
Eli M. Radick
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Private family burial to follow the service in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Golden Key-Exceptional Children, 1431 - 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709 or St. Mary's Angel Fund, 640 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
and Crematory
Jackson Chapel
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
Read More