Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
Eli M. Radick Obituary
Eli M. Radick

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Private family burial to follow the service in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Golden Key-Exceptional Children, 1431 - 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709 or St. Mary's Angel Fund, 640 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646.

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

Jackson Chapel

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
