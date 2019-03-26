Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Aquilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah S. Aquilo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elijah S. Aquilo Obituary
Elijah S. Aquilo

Infant son of Steve Aquilo and Felicia Guilliouma and brother of, Silas, passed Saturday March 23, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He is also survived by his grandparents, Harvey and Lisa Guilliouma, Mikealene and Randy Schmidt; great-grandparents, Becky Aquilo, Elizabeth Guilliouma, Fred and Sue Schnegg; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by great-grandfather, Harvey D. Guilliouma. A private family committal service will be conducted in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now