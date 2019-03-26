|
|
Elijah S. Aquilo
Infant son of Steve Aquilo and Felicia Guilliouma and brother of, Silas, passed Saturday March 23, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He is also survived by his grandparents, Harvey and Lisa Guilliouma, Mikealene and Randy Schmidt; great-grandparents, Becky Aquilo, Elizabeth Guilliouma, Fred and Sue Schnegg; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by great-grandfather, Harvey D. Guilliouma. A private family committal service will be conducted in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019