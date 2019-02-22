|
|
Elisha "Sonny" Bradford
Age 65, went to be with the lord on Feb. 14, 2019.
He leaves behind a loving wife, Brenda Bradford and children, Tyrone Williams, Erica Bradford-Phelps, Tonyia Williams, Sonyia Williams, Elijah Bradford, Tony Bradford, Tyeasha Bradford and surviving siblings, Hershel, Juliet, Geraldine, and Mildred loved grandchildren,and many other family and friends.
Services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Visitation from 1-3 p.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019