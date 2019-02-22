Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
ELISHA SONNY BRADFORD Obituary
Elisha "Sonny" Bradford

Age 65, went to be with the lord on Feb. 14, 2019.

He leaves behind a loving wife, Brenda Bradford and children, Tyrone Williams, Erica Bradford-Phelps, Tonyia Williams, Sonyia Williams, Elijah Bradford, Tony Bradford, Tyeasha Bradford and surviving siblings, Hershel, Juliet, Geraldine, and Mildred loved grandchildren,and many other family and friends.

Services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Visitation from 1-3 p.m.

Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019
