Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
322 3rd St SE
Massillon, OH
ELIZABETH A. "LIBBY" ARKO


1942 - 2019
ELIZABETH A. "LIBBY" ARKO
Elizabeth "Libby" A. Arko

age 77 formerly of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Dolyestown Health Care Center. She was born May 8, 1942, in Massillon the daughter of the late Victor and Margaret (Kovats)

Murdock. Libby retired from Astro Cosmos where she was the exporting clerk. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed reading.

Libby is survived by son and daughter-in-law, John V. and Cindy Nussbaum and step-children Andy (Melissa) Arko, Andrea (Phil) Grady and Amy Reed; brother, Thomas (Bonnie)Murdock; three sisters, Judith Murdock, Barbara (Jeff) Kelty, and Vicki (Mike) Tissot; grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Renee, Lorraine, and Johnny Nussbaum, Olivia Clark, Phil Grady Jr., Nicole Dick, Mary Myers and Drew Arko. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Arko.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St SE, Massillon, OH 44646 at with Rev. Raymond Paul celebrant. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Burial to follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. The family would like to thank the staff of Doylestown Health Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for the excellent care given to their mother. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019
