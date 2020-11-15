1/1
Elizabeth A. Heiser
Elizabeth A. Heiser

Beth Heiser (née Burnworth)

60, died Tuesday after a year-long fight with lung

cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat King and Kenneth (Darla) Burnworth, and leaves behind many loved ones who had varying success in avoiding arguments with her, including her husband, Michael Heiser (the gold standard), and her (less talented) stepchildren and children, Shay-Ann (Benny) Heiser Singh, Eric (Anita) Heiser, Melanee (Chad) Loveless, Blaine (Nicole) Heiser, and Clay Heiser. She also leaves behind siblings Tammi (Danny) Fehn, Robin (Gary) Henderhan, and Don Burnworth and grandchildren Ranjha, Amélie, Ashley, Alexandra, Madison, Gavin, Isabella, Avah, Clara, and Caiden.

Beth's family hopes to throw a party celebrating her life once the pandemic has passed but does not promise that the macaroni salad will be as good as hers. In the meantime, they welcome your love and support but suggest contributions to St. Jude's in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Elizabeth was one of my favorite people. Her laugh was amazing and her strength gave me faith in the human spirit. I will miss seeing her face and talking to her.
Kristina Perkins
Friend
