Elizabeth A. Heiser



Beth Heiser (née Burnworth)



60, died Tuesday after a year-long fight with lung



cancer.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat King and Kenneth (Darla) Burnworth, and leaves behind many loved ones who had varying success in avoiding arguments with her, including her husband, Michael Heiser (the gold standard), and her (less talented) stepchildren and children, Shay-Ann (Benny) Heiser Singh, Eric (Anita) Heiser, Melanee (Chad) Loveless, Blaine (Nicole) Heiser, and Clay Heiser. She also leaves behind siblings Tammi (Danny) Fehn, Robin (Gary) Henderhan, and Don Burnworth and grandchildren Ranjha, Amélie, Ashley, Alexandra, Madison, Gavin, Isabella, Avah, Clara, and Caiden.



Beth's family hopes to throw a party celebrating her life once the pandemic has passed but does not promise that the macaroni salad will be as good as hers. In the meantime, they welcome your love and support but suggest contributions to St. Jude's in lieu of flowers.



