Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Elizabeth A. "Bea" Shriver


1924 - 2020
Age 95 of Canton passed away Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 in St. Luke Lutheran Home. Bea was born Aug. 17, 1924 in Canton, the daughter of the late Louis and Henrietta (Mohr) Ehret. She retired from Sugardale after nineteen years of service and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton.

In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sister, Mary Schoonover; brothers, James and Robert Ehret. She is survived by daughters, Mary Sue (Jim Coss) Gadd, Beth Louise (Duane) Stevenson; sons, Daniel (Cathy) Shriver, Patrick (Sharon) Shriver; sister Caroline Balizet; grandchildren, Katie, Caroline, Annie Shriver, Steve Gadd, Whitney, Billie and Kelly Stevenson; three great-grandchildren.

A gathering family and friends will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
