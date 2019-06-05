|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Snider
1928-2019
Age 91, of Canton, died Monday June 3, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Gary, W.Va. to the late Michael & Anna (Heretta) Bzan. She was a 1945 graduate of McKinley High School and was a retired registered nurse graduating in 1948 from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish where she was a long time choir member.
Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Snider who died in 1999; brother, Andrew Bzan who died in 1944 during WW II. Survived by daughter, Ann Clifford of Canton; son, Edward (Carmen) Snider of Adelanto, Calf.; sister, Margaret Bzan of Canton; brother-in-law: Dale (Janet) Snider of Carlinville, Ill.; grandchildren, Phoebe Snider, Claire Clifford and Katie Snider.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Servant Catholic Parish Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019