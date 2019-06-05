Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Catholic Parish Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Catholic Parish Church
Resources
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Snider


1928 - 2019
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Snider Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Snider

1928-2019

Age 91, of Canton, died Monday June 3, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Gary, W.Va. to the late Michael & Anna (Heretta) Bzan. She was a 1945 graduate of McKinley High School and was a retired registered nurse graduating in 1948 from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish where she was a long time choir member.

Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Snider who died in 1999; brother, Andrew Bzan who died in 1944 during WW II. Survived by daughter, Ann Clifford of Canton; son, Edward (Carmen) Snider of Adelanto, Calf.; sister, Margaret Bzan of Canton; brother-in-law: Dale (Janet) Snider of Carlinville, Ill.; grandchildren, Phoebe Snider, Claire Clifford and Katie Snider.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Servant Catholic Parish Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
