Elizabeth Ann Heid
was born on June 24, 1948 in Canton, Ohio. She was a graduate of East Canton High School Class of 1966. She was retired from her work as a licensed optician. She was a member of First Christian Church and attended numerous bible studies. Her faith was a very important part of her life. She loved to travel, loved the beach, hanging out with friends and family. She was very compassionate about pro-life and helping with the Republican Party. Elizabeth "Liz" never met a stranger. Her smile and beautiful blue eyes brightened every room she walked in. She loved her family more than life itself. She was a wonderful mom, grandma, daughter, aunt, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by countless friends and family. She is survived by her sons, Michael Ray Heid (Kelly), Scott Steven Heid (Angela), Jason Lee Heid (Pepper). Her seven grandchildren, Lindsay, Brady, Blake, Sidney, Andrew, Drake and Jax. Her brothers, Tommy Lee Secrest (Jesse), John Secrest (Kathy), Nieces and Nephews, Candy Sue Collins (Tim), Rachel Avery (Jeremy), Tommy Secrest, Ellie Secrest, Ali Fisher (Ben), Ashlan Fisher (Maurice), great nieces and nephews Devon, MJ, William, and Isabella She is preceded by her Mother, Shirley Ann Secrest, Father, Robert Secrest and her sister Kathy Sue Dazey.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines in place. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 am at Indian Run Cemetery, 7455 Hill Church St. SE. East Canton, Ohio 44730 with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.