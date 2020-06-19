Elizabeth Ann Heid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann Heid

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines in place. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 am at Indian Run Cemetery, 7455 Hill Church St. SE. East Canton, Ohio 44730 with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Indian Run Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved