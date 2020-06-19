Elizabeth Ann Heid
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines in place. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 am at Indian Run Cemetery, 7455 Hill Church St. SE. East Canton, Ohio 44730 with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.