Elizabeth Ann Marchand
Elizabeth "Betsy" Marchand, 75, devout disciple of Jesus Christ, passed over from this world to the Father on April 8, 2019. Born on December 7, 1943; she was a 1961 graduate of Canton Central Catholic High school. Betsy was a woman of great faith, powerfully demonstrating her belief in God by the gentle works of love she carried out in her daily life. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she continuously sought opportunities to bring the love of Jesus to everyone she met. Convicted of the Real Presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist, she was an e extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, carrying the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus to the sick and dying at Mercy Medical Center and nursing homes for 30 years. She initiated the program of Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament as well as founding and chairing a chapter of the Legion of Mary at her parish. In addition to teaching the love of God to her family through warm hugs and ear to ear smiles, scrumptious meals and constant self sacrifice, Betsy was also a second-grade catechist, preparing the hearts and minds of little ones for the tremendous intimacy awaiting them in the sacraments of Reconciliation and Holy Eucharist. She assisted with the Catholic Worker homeless ministry in Alliance, volunteered at the Rhoda Wise house in Canton, chaired church lunch committees, answered telephones for the annual Living Bread Radio pledge drive, cleaned and ironed priestly linens, supplied fresh flowers for the church sanctuary, served at senior citizen dinners, defended the dignity of life by participating in the March for Life and Life Chain. She was a choir member, rosary club member and a ten-year member of a local chapter of Catholics United for the Faith. Truly, Betsy was a woman who, in the words of Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, "did little things with great love." Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Alice Buckler; and brothers, Larry, and Norm Buckler.
She is survived by her strong and loving husband of 55 years, Lawrence Marchand; sons: Stephen (Linda) Marchand, Gregory (Jennifer) Marchand, Thomas (Kimberly) Marchand; and daughter, Jeanne (Brandon) Borbely; grandchildren: Nicholas, Celeste, Louis, Priscilla, McKenzie, Kyle, Emma, and Abby; great grandchildren, Lila and Reston.
Betsy's family will receive friends Thursday, April 11th., at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12th. at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Harrisburg, with Fr. Nicholas Mancini officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rhoda Wise House and Grotto, 2337 25th St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44705. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019