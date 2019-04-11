Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
Harrisburg, OH
ELIZABETH ANN MARCHAND Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Marchand

Betsy's family will receive friends (TONIGHT) Thursday, April 11th., at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12th. at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Harrisburg, with Fr. Nicholas Mancini officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rhoda Wise House and Grotto, 2337 25th St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44705. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
