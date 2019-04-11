|
|
Elizabeth Ann Marchand
Betsy's family will receive friends (TONIGHT) Thursday, April 11th., at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12th. at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Harrisburg, with Fr. Nicholas Mancini officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rhoda Wise House and Grotto, 2337 25th St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44705. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019