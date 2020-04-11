Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" ROZAIESKI


1933 - 2020
ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" ROZAIESKI Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Rozaieski

Age 86, of Uniontown, OH, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born July 19, 1933 in Detroit, MI, to the late John C. and Elizabeth M. (Suliman) Vida. She was true to her maiden name, Vida which means "life," as she lived it to the fullest through her last days. Betty retired from the United States Postal Service after more than 20 years of service. She was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Barberton, where she was honored as person of the year in 2019. Her generosity and help for others can never be overstated. Betty was a world traveler, she loved her children, grandchildren, traveling back to her home state of Michigan for its beauty in nature and her trips to the casinos.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, John and Alex Vida; two sons-in-law, Randy Betz and Carl L. "Luke" Matulis. Betty is survived by her four children: Jerry Rozaieski, Sheri Orlandi, Tom (Sherry) Rozaieski and Christine Betz; three grandchildren: Alyssa Orlandi, Mitchell and Kendal Rozaieski; one sister, Emma Stock; one brother, Rev. George N. Vida; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with The Rev. Miron Kerul`-Kmec officiating. A celebration of Betty's life will be at a time when current restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to any animal charity or to the . Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2020
