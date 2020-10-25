1/1
Elizabeth Ann Stephens
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann (Vermillion) Stephens

Age 78 of Navarre, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at Aultman Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1942 in Quaker City, Ohio to the late Raymond and Lula (McMullen) Vermillion. She was a longtime member of Northwest Church of Christ and worked as a nurses' aid at Cambridge Hospital and Mercy Hospital in Canton for a short time. Elizabeth volunteered with Cub Scouts Pack #928, Stark County Christian Academy and Fairless High School Marching Band. She enjoyed scrapbooking family history with her grandchildren, genealogy, sewing and quilting. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Mae Toohey, Jean Jacobs, Richard Vermillion, and Robert Vermillion. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger Stephens, whom she married on May 11, 1963; children, Gregory (Jennifer) Stephens, Julie (Scott) Scheerschmidt, Matthew (Pam) Stephens; and grandchildren, Cody (Katie) Stephens and Shelby (John) Kelbly.

There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Northwest Church of Christ (3904 38th Street NW, Canton, OH 44718). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved