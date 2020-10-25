Elizabeth Ann (Vermillion) Stephens



Age 78 of Navarre, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at Aultman Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1942 in Quaker City, Ohio to the late Raymond and Lula (McMullen) Vermillion. She was a longtime member of Northwest Church of Christ and worked as a nurses' aid at Cambridge Hospital and Mercy Hospital in Canton for a short time. Elizabeth volunteered with Cub Scouts Pack #928, Stark County Christian Academy and Fairless High School Marching Band. She enjoyed scrapbooking family history with her grandchildren, genealogy, sewing and quilting. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Mae Toohey, Jean Jacobs, Richard Vermillion, and Robert Vermillion. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger Stephens, whom she married on May 11, 1963; children, Gregory (Jennifer) Stephens, Julie (Scott) Scheerschmidt, Matthew (Pam) Stephens; and grandchildren, Cody (Katie) Stephens and Shelby (John) Kelbly.



There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Northwest Church of Christ (3904 38th Street NW, Canton, OH 44718). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel North Canton 330-452-4041.



