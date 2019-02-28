|
Elizabeth Anne Huck
Elizabeth Anne Huck of Louisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully February 25, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born January 16, 1929 in McConnelsville, Ohio, to the late George and Emma (Cohagen) Huck. Her life revolved around her love of family and her community. Liz served as a Girl Scout Leader for 18 years, volunteered for the American Red Cross, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as past president for two years and volunteered as the Weaver at The William McKinley Presidential Museum for 15 years where she created over 1000 woven rugs for the museum gift shop. She was a textile artist all her life and taught her children every creative form of sewing, weaving, quilting, knitting and crocheting. In addition, Liz loved to bake and was an accomplished seamstress and was well known for her ability to create heirloom quilts and rugs. Liz graduated from Malta-McConnelsville High School in 1946 and went on to earn her nursing diploma from the Mount Carmel Hospital School of Nursing. Liz worked at Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse and retired from Molly Stark Hospital in 1993. In addition to her parents, Liz is preceded in death by her siblings, Rodney, Mark, John, Richard and George Huck.
She is survived by her loving children: Mary Kay Paquelet, Anne (Tommy) Walters, Julia (Bob) Leydon, Frances (John) Falk, Richard Paquelet and John (Eva) Paquelet; loving grandchildren: Brian Hertel, Jeff (Jill) Hertel, Julie Keck, Phil Anghilante, Brittany (Art) Leydon-Becker, Dr. Katherine Leydon, Elizabeth Leydon, Danielle Falk, Kyle Falk, Reine (Jake) Leech, Amber Paquelet and Michael Paquelet; great-grandchildren: Aniken Hertel, Camden Hertel, Brynn Hertel, Lucas Leech, Kaden Leech and Emmett Paquelet and infamous furry feline friend, Cookie.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church in McConnelsville with Father Tim Kozak officiating. Liz will be laid to rest beside her brothers in McConnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Girl Scouts of the USA (www.girlscouts.org) or the (). Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019