Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
McConnelsville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH ANNE HUCK


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELIZABETH ANNE HUCK Obituary
Elizabeth Anne Huck

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church in McConnelsville with Father Tim Kozak officiating.

Liz will be laid to rest beside her brothers in McConnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Girl Scouts of the USA (www.girlscouts.org) or the (). Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now