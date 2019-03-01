|
|
Elizabeth Anne Huck
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church in McConnelsville with Father Tim Kozak officiating.
Liz will be laid to rest beside her brothers in McConnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Girl Scouts of the USA (www.girlscouts.org) or the (). Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019