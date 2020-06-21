Elizabeth Anne Miner
1979 - 2020
Elizabeth Anne Miner

41, our Beloved daughter, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on June 18, 2020 from Huntington's Disease. She was born March 12, 1979, in Cincinnati, Ohio and resided in Canton, Ohio for the majority of her life. She attended St. Joan of Arc Elementary, Central Catholic High School and graduated from Jackson High School in 1997.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Christine (Wyatt) Williams; siblings, Patricia Mori, Richard (Kelsey) Williams, Catherine (Jeffrey) Budzowski and Colleen (Michael) Almasy; nieces and nephew, Olivia, Emma and Cecilia Mori, Corinne Hall, Quinn Williams, Isabelle, Edward and Rosalie Budzowski; grandmothers. Patricia Wyatt and Judy Williams; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Miner, Jr.; grandparents, John & Jean Miner; Canton Police Chief Thomas Wyatt; Frank and Beverly Williams. She was a gentle, beautiful soul and will be greatly missed by all of her family whom she loved.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Entombment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

