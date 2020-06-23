Elizabeth Anne Miner
Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish.
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375
Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish.
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.