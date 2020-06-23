Elizabeth Anne Miner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Anne Miner

Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved