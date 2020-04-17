|
Elizabeth Anne Neill
86, of Arlington, Va., passed away on April 5, 2020, a victim of the Coronavirus pandemic. Anne was born at home on March 14, 1934 in rural Harrison County, Ohio. The daughter of David M. and Marjorie E. (Davis) Speer, Anne grew up on the Ferndale Fruit Farm, attended school in Bowerston, Ohio, and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. She taught elementary school in Steubenville, Ohio and Sherrodsville, Ohio prior to her marriage to Rev. Robert A. Neill, a Presbyterian minister, in 1962. Anne faithfully served church communities with her husband during his career in Dennison, Ohio; Minerva, Ohio; Topeka, Kan; Stuart and Atkinson, Neb; and Homeworth, Ohio, while raising three children. In her later years, she lived in New Philadelphia, Ohio, before moving to the Washington, D.C., area in 2012. An avid musician, in addition to singing in the church choir and playing piano, Anne enjoyed playing the guitar, banjo, harmonica and autoharp, often with friends. She loved animals and enjoyed walking her faithful miniature Schnauzer, Hallie, and socializing with other walkers. Anne was an outgoing, happy person who brightened the lives of those around her.
Anne is survived by her three children, Bill Neill of Raeford, N.C., Mary Neill of Columbus, Ohio, and Rob (Meg) Neill of Arlington, Va; by her five grandchildren; by her brother, David M. Speer of Westerville, Ohio, and by her several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Neill.
In these trying times of social distancing, a virtual memorial service in celebration of Anne's life will be held on April 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT. Use the following link to join the memorial service using Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/606715612pwd=UjZOS28vazd3NzhRbkJyYWFjdmRXUT09. Meeting ID: 606 715 612 Password: 634165. At a future date, a graveside service will be held in Ohio. Special thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale Senior Living, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 601 N. Vermont St., Arlington, VA, 22203, (703) 527-4766, https://www.fpcarlington.org, whose deacons tirelessly helped Anne to participate in worship when her mobility was limited. Memorial gifts may also be made to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, 2650 S. Arlington Mill Dr., Arlington, VA 22206 (703) 931-9241, https://www.awla.org.
Murphy Funeral Home, 703-920-4800
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2020