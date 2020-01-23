Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BOSLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH BOSLER


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH BOSLER Obituary
Elizabeth Bosler

Age 100, of East Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in her home. She was born December 28, 1919, in Providence, RI, to the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Ramspott) Rider. Elizabeth was an East Canton resident since 1949. She was an active member of Valley Chapel Brethren in Christ where she formerly served as a Sunday school teacher and assisted with the children's choir. She was a member of the Stark County Farm Bureau, former 4-H advisor, and piano instructor. She is preceded in death by her husband, H. James Bosler in 2001; two brothers, William Bradford and Grandville Rider.

Elizabeth is survived by two daughters, Anita (David) Peffer and Carol (Ed) Raymond; two sons, Stephen (Linda) Bosler and Tom Bosler; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Valley Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Sue Bryan officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -