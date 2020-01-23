|
Elizabeth Bosler
Age 100, of East Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in her home. She was born December 28, 1919, in Providence, RI, to the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Ramspott) Rider. Elizabeth was an East Canton resident since 1949. She was an active member of Valley Chapel Brethren in Christ where she formerly served as a Sunday school teacher and assisted with the children's choir. She was a member of the Stark County Farm Bureau, former 4-H advisor, and piano instructor. She is preceded in death by her husband, H. James Bosler in 2001; two brothers, William Bradford and Grandville Rider.
Elizabeth is survived by two daughters, Anita (David) Peffer and Carol (Ed) Raymond; two sons, Stephen (Linda) Bosler and Tom Bosler; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Valley Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Sue Bryan officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020