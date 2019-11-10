|
|
Elizabeth E. "Betty" Jack
Age 80, of Boca Raton, Fla. formerly of Canton died Oct. 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Canton she was the daughter of the late Stepon & Eufinia (Nitu) Cindea. Elizabeth was a graduate of McKinley High School and furthered her education at Stark Technical College. Her employment included working for the Stark County School System, Sugardale Foods and with her husband, Harold at the family business the Earl B. Jack Funeral Home. She was a member of the Canton Garden Club and Willowbrook Woman's Club.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Altland of State College, Pa., Judith (Richard Dragin) Jack of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; brothers, Emil (Carolyn) Cindea, Earl (Gerry) Cindea, Nick (Dorina) Cindea; grandchildren, David, Kimberly, Kellie and great-grandson, Grant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Ray" Jack who died in 2016; son, Michael Jack; daughters, June Allyson Carlislie Miller; brothers, Stephen Cindea, Cornell Cindea, Mercia Cindea, Tom Cindea, Eugene Cindea and sister, Melania Dranst.
Funeral services will be Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. George Romanian Orthodox Church with Fr. Ionel Satnoianu officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019