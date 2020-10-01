Elizabeth F. Myers
Age 86, of East Canton, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born Jan. 18, 1934 in Marietta to William and Elsie (Williams) Hawkins. She was a housewife and longtime member of the Robertsville Wesleyan Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert "Bob" Myers who died in 2006 and four sisters: Elsie Crawford, Florence Johnson and Shelby Baxter; eight brothers: William Tom, Harold, John, Elmo, Bobby, Charlie and Clyde Hawkins. She is survived by a daughter, Shelly Campbell of East Sparta; son, Robert Myers of East Canton; two sisters, Helen Smith, Linda Grimes; brother, Mike Hawkins; four grandchildren: Courtney Spillman, Cassidy Bowling, Jessica Myers, Johnny Myers.
Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern with Rev. Tom Haight officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900