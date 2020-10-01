1/1
ELIZABETH F. MYERS
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth F. Myers

Age 86, of East Canton, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born Jan. 18, 1934 in Marietta to William and Elsie (Williams) Hawkins. She was a housewife and longtime member of the Robertsville Wesleyan Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert "Bob" Myers who died in 2006 and four sisters: Elsie Crawford, Florence Johnson and Shelby Baxter; eight brothers: William Tom, Harold, John, Elmo, Bobby, Charlie and Clyde Hawkins. She is survived by a daughter, Shelly Campbell of East Sparta; son, Robert Myers of East Canton; two sisters, Helen Smith, Linda Grimes; brother, Mike Hawkins; four grandchildren: Courtney Spillman, Cassidy Bowling, Jessica Myers, Johnny Myers.

Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern with Rev. Tom Haight officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

September 30, 2020
Aunt Libby you will be missed by all of us .You were dearly loved. Julia and family.
Julia Guiao
Family
September 30, 2020
We will miss you Lib! That spunky attitude and heart of gold... Love you Lib
Holly and Caleigh Mikes
Family
September 30, 2020
Dear Aunt Lib, you will be greatly missed you were a wonderful woman you were always there for everyone. You will be in a better place now & Grandma Tilly & grandpa John will be there with you & your wonderful husband uncle Bob who we miss alot. We love u.
Lori Miller
Family
September 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. She was a wonderful lady and will truly be missed by everyone
Jamie Riggle
Friend
September 30, 2020
Rest in heavenly peace Aunt Libby. My condolences to Shelley and Bobby and all of the family.
Ginny (Jenkins) Caddell
Family
September 30, 2020
Shelly and girls...I'm so sorry for your loss. I always loved when your she would come over when I was there. She was always such a hoot and my mom also thought she was the nicest lady. You guys are in my prayers.
Debi Wolfe
Friend
September 30, 2020
My condolences to Elizabeth’s family at this time. Loosing dear ones we love is so hard. Praying for comfort for You Shelly and Bobby. I’m thankful for the memories I have of Bob and Lib. They were both very dear to me. Susie(Cupp) Brigham
Susie Brigham
Friend
September 30, 2020
Thoughts & prayers for her family! She's a sweet lady!
Danette Klotz
September 30, 2020
Stacy Hawkins Walker
Family
September 30, 2020
What an amazing woman of faith and like a second mother to me. I will treasure my memories of you always.
Love you always, Connie ELIZABETH
Connie Brill
Family
