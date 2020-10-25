1/1
ELIZABETH "BETTE" HAYNES
Elizabeth "Bette" Haynes

Elizabeth J. Haynes (Bette), passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Ruskin, Florida, at the age of 80.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Haynes, Jr.; and is survived by her daughter, Tanya; son Jeffry; grandsons, Joshua and Kyle; brother, Gerald Thoma; and sister, Cheryl Hutcheson. She is remembered as the former owner of the Inn-B-tween Family Restaurant in North Canton, Ohio; a Past President of the North Canton Chamber of Commerce; and Past President of the Ohio Jaycees Women's Auxiliary. Her greatest joys in life were watching her two grandsons grow up; and cooking for others.

Private family service. In lieu of flowers, enjoy a meal with friends and family at your locally owned family restaurant in her honor.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
