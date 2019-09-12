|
|
Elizabeth J. Hill (Polefrone)
98, passed away September 3, 2019 at the House of Loreto in Canton after an extended illness. Born July 21, 1921.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Reverend John Keehner at the House of Loreto (2812 Harvard Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio) Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive guests one hour before mass on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the House of Loreto. A full obituary is available at
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral
Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 12, 2019