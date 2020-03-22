Home

More Obituaries for Elizabeth Malcolm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Malcolm


1926 - 2020
Elizabeth J. Malcolm Obituary
Elizabeth J. Malcolm

age 94, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born Feb. 14, 1926 in Kingwood, W.Va., to the late George Harold and Mary Elizabeth (Barbehenn) Keck. She received an Associate's degree in Business from Gettysburg Business College. Elizabeth was a member of Peace United Methodist Church. She served as the Church secretary for 19 years and was a delegate to the United Methodist Conference for 7 years. She did food deliveries for both FISH and Meals on Wheels for several years.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Malcolm; daughter, Judith Freeman; two sons, Kenneth and Kerry Malcolm and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Kitty Lynn Weyand; her son, Timothy (Sandra) Malcolm; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Arthurdale Cemetery in West Virginia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
