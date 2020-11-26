1/
Elizabeth J. "Tootie" Paul
{ "" }
Elizabeth J. "Tootie" Paul

Calling hours will be one hour prior to Mass (Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Massillon, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio on Friday, Nov. 27th at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Clinton Cemetery. COVID 19 regulations followed: Masks are required and Social Distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel at Walsh University, 2020 E. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720 or St. Barbara's Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, OH 44647.

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356

Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
NOV
27
Burial
Clinton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
