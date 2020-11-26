Elizabeth J. "Tootie" PaulCalling hours will be one hour prior to Mass (Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Massillon, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio on Friday, Nov. 27th at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Clinton Cemetery. COVID 19 regulations followed: Masks are required and Social Distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel at Walsh University, 2020 E. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720 or St. Barbara's Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, OH 44647.www.swigarteasterlingSwigart-Easterling,330-854-2356