Elizabeth J. "Tootie" Paulage 88 was born on Oct. 12, 1932 to Walter and Mae (Smith) Paul in Wooster, Ohio. Elizabeth was a 1950 graduate of Orrville High School. She worked as a home health aid in Stark County, prior to her retirement and has resided at Altercare of Navarre.She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved Uncle Raymond (Muncie) Paul; her brothers, Robert, Richard and William J. Paul; and her sister, Marie Paul Charters. Elizabeth is survived by nieces, Carol Ann (Donald) Bonk and Diane Louise (Charles) Bonnot; nephews, William J. (Karen) Paul, Jr. and Raymond Paul; 13 great-nieces and nephews; 19 great-great-nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be one hour prior to Mass (Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Massillon, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio on Friday, Nov. 27th at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Clinton Cemetery. COVID 19 regulations followed: Masks are required and Social Distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel at Walsh University, 2020 E. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720 or St. Barbara's Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, OH 44647.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356