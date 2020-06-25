Elizabeth J. Uhrin
age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born in Mount Pleasant, PA to Martin and Mary Palla, on September 11, 1928. A wife and mother of six, Elizabeth spent her life creating a loving home for her family. She loved to tell stories of when she was a majorette in high school and spent her free time reading and creating ceramics.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Steve Uhrin; and six siblings. She is survived by her six children, Theresa (Doug) Leighty, Suzan Corrin, Debbie (Mike) McCoy, Gwen (Rock) Wheeler, Steven Uhrin, Bernadette (Stephen) Perez; and two siblings.
Elizabeth's family would like to thank Altercare of Nobles Pond's nurses and staff for taking such good care of her. Services will be private for the family. For those wishing to send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.