Elizabeth Joan Motter
85, of Perry Township, died peacefully Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Born February 24, 1935 at home in Belmont County, Ohio, Joan was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillie Secrest. Joan graduated from Belmont High School in 1953 and worked for many years in the Catalog Department at J.C. Penney in Canton. She loved to volunteer at Perry Christian Church and for many years, volunteered to work the Election Day polls and Ohio Reads. Joan was an avid walker, enjoying daily walks with her friends.
Joan's loving memory will remain forever in the hearts of those she is survived by; her husband, Raymond Motter; son, Douglas (Patricia) Motter of Lancaster, PA; granddaughters, Lauren, Rebekah (Neil) Clarke, Faith (Jered) Feister, Hannah, and Grace; twin sister, Jean Mueller of Apopka, FL; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Chester, Francis, Carl, Charles, Glenn, and Robert Secrest.
Guests are welcome for visitation on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, which will begin at 11:00 a.m., Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 322 N. Main Street, Bethesda. Pastor Rod Geiger will officiate. Interment will follow at Chestnut Level Cemetery, Belmont. We ask that all guests, please abide with the social distancing guidelines requested during visitation and services, at this time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Joan's name, may be made to: Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Drive, NW, Canton, OH 44708. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: patronfuneralhomesandcrematory.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020