Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Ferguson McCall Kingwas born on April 12, 1939 and entered heaven on October 21, 2020 at 81 years of age.She is preceded in death by her parents John and Faye (Reeder) Ferguson; her infant granddaughter (Megan McCall) and her husbands Bill McCall and Bernard King. She is survived by three sons: Perry (Kathy) McCall; Kenneth (Mary) McCall; Darrell (Becky) McCall; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way; twin sisters, Pat Young and Polly (Jim) Spratt; three nieces; two nephews and several great nieces and great nephews.Calling hours will be Monday from 4 to 6 pm at Schneeberger Funeral Home in Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to Canterbury Villa or Alliance Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:The family appreciates the wonderful care that Mom received from Canterbury Villa and Alliance Hospice. We will miss you and love you always, Mom. I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life. John 5:24