Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hawley


1943 - 2019
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hawley Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hawley

Age 76, of Louisville passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born January 31, 1943 in Wheeling, W.Va.; she was the daughter of Paul and Matilda (Stenger) Bott. Betty was a member of the Catholic faith and attended various parishes. She was an avid gardener, a wonderful seamstress, she loved to quilt, and loved various crafts such as weaving pine-needle baskets.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Tom, who died on July 9, 2019; as well as a brother, Paul Bott. She is survived by her three sisters, Matilda Kolesza, Loretta (Bill) Riesbeck, and Charlene Kuehnle; a sister in law, Sue (Jake) Sentlingar; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Gerald Calovini officiating; calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman where Betty will be laid to rest with her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Louisville YMCA, 1421 S. Nickle Plate Rd., Louisville, OH 44641, in remembrance of Betty Hawley. Online condolences may be sent to

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
