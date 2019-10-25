Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hawley


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hawley Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hawley

A Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Gerald Calovini officiating; calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman where Betty will be laid to rest with her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Louisville YMCA, 1421 S. Nickle Plate Rd., Louisville, OH 44641, in remembrance of Betty Hawley. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.