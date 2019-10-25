|
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hawley
A Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Gerald Calovini officiating; calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman where Betty will be laid to rest with her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Louisville YMCA, 1421 S. Nickle Plate Rd., Louisville, OH 44641, in remembrance of Betty Hawley. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019