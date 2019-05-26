|
Elizabeth Marie
(Hutchinson) Clifford
age 83, passed peacefully May 17th 2019. Born March 27, 1936 in Ligonier Pa., she was the youngest child of Thomas Clifford Hutchinson and Myrtle (Musgrove) Hutchinson. Besides her
parents, Elizabeth was
preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 1994; her sister, Daisy Hutchinson Hankey and eight brothers, Harry, Charles, Thomas, John, Robert, Roy, Frank and Joseph Hutchinson. She is survived by her very special and loving companion of many years, Jim Baird; three sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Cathy Clifford of North Canton, Ohio, Kevin and Lori Clifford of Elkhart, Ind., Bruce and Vickie Clifford of Brewster, Ohio; three grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Emily (Stefan) Plenus of Elkhart, Adam (Lizzie) Clifford of Elkhart and Rachel Clifford of the home; two great-grandchildren, Emma Clifford and Sophie Plenus.
The family would like to thank Sanctuary Grande and the caregivers of Absolute Hospice for their compassionate care of Elizabeth. Please think of a special memory of Elizabeth today and smile. Per her wishes there will be no services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019