Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens

Elizabeth "Libby" McGhee

Elizabeth "Libby" McGhee Obituary
Elizabeth "Libby" McGhee

age 91, died Tuesday. Born in Star Junction, Pa., she had lived in Canton since 1960, was retired as the Credit Manager at The Higbee Company and was a member of Christ the Servant Parish. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Brian; sisters, Ann and Mary and brother, Frank. Survived by her sons, Kevin (Alice), Timothy (Anne) and Scott (Deborah); grandchildren, Aileen (Ryan), Patrick, Meghan and Rachel and great-granddaughter, Nora.

Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with Msgr. Lewis Gaetano officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
