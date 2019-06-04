|
|
Elizabeth Rinehart 1920-2019
98, passed away on May 31, 2019. Born on December 4, 1920, she was the daughter of Clarence & Lucy Middleton. Elizabeth was a woman of great faith, full of adventure, and always a loving and true friend. She was a hard worker, and always willing to help others. She was a gifted seamstress and was well known for her baking.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Peggy Sanchez; great-grandson, Ryder Burch; and seven siblings. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Tony) Griego of Colorado, and Ruth Elaine (Phil) Yerrick of Canton; and beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Ron Iwanusa officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019