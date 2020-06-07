Elizabeth Soptelean (nee Toth)of Lorain, age 99, passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 4, 2020 in Lorain, Ohio. She was born on March 25, 1921 in Alliance, Ohio, to Joseph and Mary Toth. Elizabeth was married to the love of her life, Theodore, a champion weight lifter, in May 1938, who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her five siblings and her daughter, Linda Sue Soptelean. Elizabeth was known as "Liz" by her siblings, "Betty" to her husband and "TeTe" to her grandchildren and friends in Lorain. She was devoted to her family and worked tirelessly in the family home building business before moving to Oregon. While in Oregon, she enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables. Elizabeth loved to prepare her favorite Hungarian dishes for the family, especially the stuffed cabbage which remains a family tradition. She was truly a people person and loved to socialize with friends. She loved to be on the go. Her sense of humor, ornery at times, remained with her until her illness.Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Beverly Kendall; son, Ted A. Soptelean (Sheila); grandchildren: William Kendall (Rose Marie), Richard Kendall, Bruce Kendall (Olga), Michelle Soptelean Wierzbanowski (Jason), Sean Soptelean (Nicole); 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in the Toth and Soptelean families.Due to social gathering restrictions, private services will be held at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH, with Deacon Patrick J. Humphrey, officiating and entombment at Forest Hills Cemetery in Canton, OH. Online condolences may be sent using:Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 440-244-1961