Elizabeth Spidle Reed
100, most recently of Lewisburg, PA, and formerly of Ohio, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Riverwoods, Lewisburg, PA. She was born March 29, 1920 in Beach City, a daughter of the late Lewis and Emma (Miller) Young. Betty was a graduate of Brewster High School, OH, where she was class valedictorian. She worked as a secretary when the untimely death of her first husband prompted her to go back to school. Remarkably, she graduated from Kent State University in three years, while also raising three children at the same time. She used her hard earned degree to teach Math at Fairless High School, where she later retired. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Canton. Betty enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, watching sports and playing cards, especially bridge.
Surviving are one daughter, Janet Spidle Roberts and her husband, Mike, of Lewisburg, PA; one son, Jim Spidle and his wife, Kara, of Columbus; one daughter-in-law, Ginny Spidle, of Wilmot; one stepson, Larry Reed and his wife, Pauline, of Whitehouse; one stepdaughter, Linda Swaisgood, of Helena; eight grandchildren: Matt and Greg Roberts, Leslie Grove, Kevin Spidle, Lisa Engelmann, Karen Belany, Eric Swaisgood and Erin Cipriano; 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, J. Robert Spidle; second husband, Dale Reed; one son, John Spidle; and one brother, Lewis Young.
Services will be announced at a later date. Burial will be held in Green Lawn Cemetery, Wilmot. The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at:
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2020