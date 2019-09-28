|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) W. Myers
"Together Again"
age 101, of Malvern passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Brewster Parke Nursing Care Center. She was born June 18, 1918 at home on a farm near Greentown to the late Carl and Elsie (Miller) Wise. She was married nearly 62 years to Melvin Myers, who passed away May 7, 2009. She worked as Treasurer of Lake Local Schools in Hartville and retired in 1985 from the Treasurer's Office of Minerva Local Schools. She was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. One of the highlights of her life was going on five hot air balloon rides beginning at the age of 76. A loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, she always had a smile on her face and will be sadly missed by those who knew her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Cubick, brothers, James Wise (infant) and Louis Wise. She is survived by her son, Richard Myers of Malvern, daughter, Becky (Don) Wisselgren of Navarre, son-in-law, Paul (Donna) Cubick of Salem; grandsons, Randy (Susie) Cubick of Cameron WV, Kevin Cubick of Worthington and Brian Wisselgren of Navarre; great-grandchildren, Colby, Anna, and Zane Cubick of Cameron WV.; brother, Richard (Vera) Wise of Uniontown, sister, Frances Valliere of Canton, sister-in-law, Grace Silvius of Canton and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Brewster Parke Nursing Care Center and Community Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carl Orphanides and Pastor Peg Garner officiating. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 417 Magnolia, Ohio 44643 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019