Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Elizabeth W. (Betty) Myers


1918 - 2019
Elizabeth W. (Betty) Myers Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) W. Myers

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carl Orphanides and Pastor Peg Garner officiating. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 417 Magnolia, Ohio 44643 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019
