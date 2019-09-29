|
Elizabeth (Betty) W. Myers
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carl Orphanides and Pastor Peg Garner officiating. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 417 Magnolia, Ohio 44643 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019